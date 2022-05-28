Students become ‘Young Entrepreneurs’ at Kelowna’s Bankhead Elementary

Students at Bankhead Elementary have learned how to turn a profit, plan for the future and give back to their community.

Over the last six weeks, students in grades five and six went through a business course that taught them to plan, set goals, expense, do, design and market a product.

Students created their own products and presented them at the school’s Young Entrepreneur Fair. Everyone had their product set up in the gym as other students and parents alike took it in.

“We’re very proud of the students for their enthusiasm and learning on this project,” said Bankhead Elementary Principal Peter Gallo. “They really took their learning beyond numeracy and communication and were empowered to see the difference they can make in their own community.”

In total, the students made $4,400 from their products. They decided to donate 10 per cent ($440) of it to the local SPCA.

