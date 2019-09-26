Students, faculty, staff from UBCO skip class for climate change rally

‘Now is the time to call on our government to take a stand and tackle climate change head-on’

A sign at the UBCO Climate Strike on Sept. 26, 2019. (UBCSUO)

Hundreds of students, faculty and staff members walked out of their classrooms today in support of action on climate change.

“In the midst of a federal election, now is the time to call on our government to take a stand and tackle climate change head-on,” read the UBCO Climate Strike event page on Facebook.

“We join the (Alma Mater Society of UBC) in their call on the University of British Columbia to declare a climate emergency and recognize that leadership must come at all levels.”

The event was hosted by UBC Students’ Union Okanagan as part of the week-long Global Climate Strike initiative.

A phone call to the student union was not immediately returned nor was an interview request sent to the university.

Another climate protest is scheduled for tomorrow at Kelowna City Hall at 1 p.m.

The strikes are taking place worldwide — more than 150 countries according to Global Climate Strike’s website — and even some corporations are getting in on the action.

B.C.-based retailer MEC will have all of its stores across the country remain closed until 5 p.m. (local time) on Friday to “support staff who choose to lend their voice to the movement.”

Lush Cosmetics is also planning to close its doors on Friday all the way up to its North American head offices in Vancouver.

READ MORE: OGO Scooters to keep scooting until the snow comes in Kelowna

READ MORE: School District 23 students attending climate change rally to be marked absent

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.