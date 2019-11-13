Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

A student gathering is planned outside Education Minister Rob Fleming’s office on Nov. 13, 2019 to ask the province to step in and end an ongoing strike. (Google Maps)

A group of students are set to gather outside the education minister’s constituency office in Victoria on Wednesday to demand an end to a weeks-long strike in the Saanich School District.

“We intend to ask Minister [Rob] Fleming to direct the parties to remain at the table and resolve the strike as soon as possible,” says an email from student Grace Warren.

“If that cannot be done, we will be asking Minister Fleming to introduce return-to-work legislation and allow for classes to resume while an arbitrator works with the parties to reach a resolution.”

More than 7,000 students within the district have been home from school since the job action started on Oct. 28.

The main sticking point for unionized support staff is low wages, with the union asking for them to be brought in line with those in surrounding school districts.