Students and staff of Ecole Peter Greer Elementary at the new outdoor learning space in Clearwater Park. (Contributed)

Students, teachers loving outdoor classroom space in Lake Country

Ecole Peter Greer Elementary students and teachers enjoying new space at Clearwater Park

Can we have class outside?

It’s an age-old question that can now be answered in the affirmative at Ecole Peter Greer Elementary in Lake Country thanks to a new outdoor learning space at Clearwater Park.

The outdoor classroom was part of the Clearwater Park and trail project, a collaboration between the District of Lake Country, Walk Around Lake Country, Rotary Club of Lake Country and Ecole Peter Greer Elementary.

The project also included a trail connection from the Clearwater/Copper Hill neighbourhood to the Okanagan Rail Trail, as well as cleanup of barbwire fencing and debris from Clearwater Park.

“To build on the outdoor classroom design provided by the district for the park space, the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund (Wild Schools) helped with some of the knowledge-building in the space around local plants and animals,” said Clint Maltais, a teacher at Ecole Peter Greer Elementary.

Walk Around Lake Country volunteers have been working behind the scenes for the past 20 years on trails and outdoor projects in the Lake Country community.

“When we were checking on the remaining work to do at the park mid-October, there were teachers and students using the space already and everyone was very excited to be out there,” said volunteer Elisabeth Dahnert.

“One young boy showed us a painted rock placed alongside the trail, telling us to ‘read it.’ The inscription was: ‘You’re amazing!’”

Students of the school also contributed to the project by building bat and bee nesting houses and planted native species of shrubs for restoration.

READ MORE: Lake Country to open new off-leash dog park in November

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College announces new fundraising campaign for health sciences centre
Next story
Low-income seniors make up 43 per cent of people on Okanagan affordable housing waitlist

Just Posted

Okanagan Sun go out fighting in playoff game loss against Rams

The Sun were eliminated from the playoffs Oct. 26

Okanagan College announces new fundraising campaign for health sciences centre

The $5 million fundraising goal will help build health care, dental and other labs in new building

Students, teachers loving outdoor classroom space in Lake Country

Ecole Peter Greer Elementary students and teachers enjoying new space at Clearwater Park

Low-income seniors make up 43 per cent of people on Okanagan affordable housing waitlist

Situation will likely become worse as 30,000 more seniors are expected by 2036

Former West Kelowna soccer star named Canada West Player of the Year

Issac Koch of the University of Victoria Vikes was named the conference’s best on Wednesday

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

Most Read