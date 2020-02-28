PERPETUAL SLIDE Summerland’s perpetual slide area outlined in red, began more than a century ago. Studies are continuing into the slide and how to control it. (District of Summerland map)

Study continues on Summerland’s perpetual slide

Slide in Paradise Flats area has affected Trout Creek for more than 100 years

The municipality of Summerland is continuing to study the perpetual slide area in Trout Creek.

On Feb. 24, an update on the slide area was presented to Summerland council.

The slide in the Paradise Flats area, near the Summerland Golf and Country Club, began more than 100 years ago, between 1914 and 1917, and had continued to deposit debris into Trout Creek.

Prior to this slide, Trout Creek had a significant spawning kokanee population. Today, because of numerous changes including the slide, the kokanee population in the area is negligible.

READ ALSO: Testing suggested at Summerland’s perpetual slide

READ ALSO: Silt slide south of Summerland on Highway 97

“Habitat restoration possibilities exist, however the sediment load from the perpetual slide must be mitigated before moving forward with restoration works,” a report from the Okanagan Nation Alliance states.

Studies of the slide have been conducted since the 1970s.

Golder Associated Ltd. has been monitoring the site with borehole investigation work, beginning in January, 2018. The quarterly readings will continue until May.

Golder estimates an average of 15,700 cubic metres of material has been displaced by the slide each year from 1970 to 2020.

The Penticton Indian Band has also raised its concerns about the slide.

“Introduction of irrigation to Paradise Flats is known to have initiated the perpetual slide in Trout Creek,” a letter from the band to the municipality sates. “The District of Summerland needs to prioritize stabilizing the perpetual slide to allow for kokanee and other native fish to return to this once-abundant tributary.”

Summerland’s 2020 financial plan includes $15,797 that has been carried forward from the original borehole investigation to complete additional monitoring and finalize the geotechnical report.

The operation budget includes $10,000 for additional monitoring at the slide, including a topographical survey scheduled for this fall.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement
Next story
Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Just Posted

South Okanagan mayors put their BCHL jerseys on the line

Mayors of Penticton and West Kelowna make a “friendly” wager on the BCHL series outcome.

Central Okanagan school board members approve $50,000 loan for KLO modular farm

The garden will grow lettuce, kale and other vegetables once completed

Guilty plea withdrawn in West Kelowna murder trial

Tejwant Danjou’s application to have his impromptu guilty plea removed was accepted by the court

UBCO researchers create technology to help protect grapes from wildfire smoke

Spray could potentially be applied on farms across the Okanagan

Peachland to host International Women’s Day Celebration

The day will honour Okanagan women’s contributions to the land, water and their communities

It’s Treat Week at Kelowna’s BC SPCA branch

Get some treats and meet some furry friends

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Vernon dust factor nearly five times that of Kelowna

Road grit a factor in uptick of advisories

Study continues on Summerland’s perpetual slide

Slide in Paradise Flats area has affected Trout Creek for more than 100 years

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Salmon Arm RCMP, new immigrants get acquainted at police station

Tour of detachment provides opportunity to explore differences in judicial systems

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

New York performer can’t wait to bring Chicago to the South Okanagan

The timeless, award-winning musical comes to the South Okanagan Events Centre March 28.

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Most Read