Study reviews options for Killiney, Westshore Estates water system updates

The Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems are undergoing a detailed review to determine future upgrade requirements and what they will cost. (File photo)

The first phase of a detailed review of the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems is expected to be completed by the end of this summer.

Undertaken by Urban Systems, the study’s first phase will present to the Regional District of Central Okanagan board a preferred option to address water supply and treatment challenges looking into the future.

It will also include a long-term plan to summarize projects and provide recommendations to address future water treatment needs and distribution health risks for the two aging North Westside water systems, supplied by water intakes from Okanagan Lake.

Travis Kendall, regional district manager of engineering services, said the study is a reflection of changing infrastructure demands coupled with water quality compliance standards set by Interior Health.

Kendall said the regional district wants to seek a balance between water treatment needs and a fiscally efficient approach, with the study intended to provide the board with direction on how best to move forward to sustain the two water systems.

“Right now the water system operators do a tremendous job and we want to make sure the water being provided is safe for the communities and run efficiently into the future,” Kendall added.

