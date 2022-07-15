The Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems are undergoing a detailed review to determine future upgrade requirements and what they will cost. (File photo)

The Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems are undergoing a detailed review to determine future upgrade requirements and what they will cost. (File photo)

Study reviews options for Killiney, Westshore Estates water system updates

Regional district board given direction on water supply and treatment challenges

The first phase of a detailed review of the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems is expected to be completed by the end of this summer.

Undertaken by Urban Systems, the study’s first phase will present to the Regional District of Central Okanagan board a preferred option to address water supply and treatment challenges looking into the future.

It will also include a long-term plan to summarize projects and provide recommendations to address future water treatment needs and distribution health risks for the two aging North Westside water systems, supplied by water intakes from Okanagan Lake.

Travis Kendall, regional district manager of engineering services, said the study is a reflection of changing infrastructure demands coupled with water quality compliance standards set by Interior Health.

Kendall said the regional district wants to seek a balance between water treatment needs and a fiscally efficient approach, with the study intended to provide the board with direction on how best to move forward to sustain the two water systems.

“Right now the water system operators do a tremendous job and we want to make sure the water being provided is safe for the communities and run efficiently into the future,” Kendall added.

READ MORE: ‘Suspicious’ North Westside campsite fire investigated

READ MORE: Precautionary water advisory on tap on Vernon’s Westside

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaDrinking waterWater

Previous story
B.C. children under 5 can get COVID vaccines starting in August
Next story
Day two: Wildfire near Lytton doubles in size to 500 ha.

Just Posted

A wildfire started about two-kilometres northwest of Lytton, B.C. on July 14. (Facebook BC Wildfire and Flood Support Group)
Day two: Wildfire near Lytton doubles in size to 500 ha.

The Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems are undergoing a detailed review to determine future upgrade requirements and what they will cost. (File photo)
Study reviews options for Killiney, Westshore Estates water system updates

Angela Rogers stands at the counter of the Rogerie on its last day with an open storefront after Orchard Park gave them an eviction notice (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Despite Kelowna mall eviction, local business continues online

Twitter
Pickleballers converge on Kelowna this weekend