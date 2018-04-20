Study to focus on mule deer

Researches will examine effects of landscape changes on deer populations in B.C.

  • Apr. 20, 2018 9:49 a.m.
  • News

A new study will examine how landscape changes are affecting mule deer populations in British Columbia.

The study is being conducted by the B.C. Wildlife Federation, in collaboration with the Okanagan Nation Alliance, the University of B.C. Okanagan, the University of Idaho and the B.C. Fish and Wildlife Branch.

Government sources will contribute $115,000 of the funding necessary for the project.

The research will examine how landscape changes affect mule deer populations and the predator-prey community.

Studies will be conducted in the Kettle, Peachland/Garnett Valley and Elephant Hill Fire areas.

In each study area, 20 to 30 mule deer does will be collared this year. Depending on the funding, 20 fawns in each area will be collared next year.

Organizers say this will give researchers an idea of migration routes, habitat selection, effects of roads and effectiveness of winter range protection orders, as well as survival rates, causes of mortality and the effectiveness of highway wildlife crossing structures in the Peachland study area.

Trail cameras will also be used to gather data about the deer populations and other animals interacting and competing with the mule deer.

Later, vegetation sampling to learn what the mule deer are eating, what their competitors are eating , which forage species they prefer and which plants might be suppressed.

The two universities are contributing in-kind support, donating the trail cameras and providing a PhD student for the project.

The researchers also want to purchase an ultrasound to check on captured mule deer body condition and pregnancy rates. The ultrasound is expected to cost between $25,000 and $30,000.

The initial collaring is expected to cost at least $60,000, in addition to government funding.

Previous story
Logging show moves to Kamloops
Next story
B.C. doctor reprimanded for lying to College of Physicians and Surgeons

Just Posted

Kelowna social housing project revised

BC Housing tries to mitigate neighbouring concerns

Woodsdale road expected to be busy with opening of rail trail

The district will pursue grants to improve the road as walking traffic will increase

Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn

Charges for three men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon have changed

Robot caretakers could be in your future

Interior Health CEO says AI will revolutionalize medical care

Kelowna walk sheds light on blood cancer darkness

The Light The Night Walk takes Saturday, April 21, from Waterfront Park

Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

Unions set for national strike against CP Rail

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

RCMP seek missing Vernon woman

Aislynn Hanson, 18, last seen April 13; known to travel throughout B.C. by hitchhiking

B.C. court relies on Facebook to track down missing defendant

A court in Princeton, B.C. relied on Facebook to track down a B.C. missing his court date

Cops corral pig on the loose

Police “put the grab” on pig before it can cross the highway on Vancouver Island

Accused in B.C. school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

Decision will put hold on upcoming trial for Gabriel Klein

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Update: Gas jumps 30 cents in Vernon after pumps dipped to 109.9

UPDATE: Gas prices have since skyrocketed nearly 30 cents

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Most Read