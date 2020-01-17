Merlyn Guilderson put some clothes outside in the cold and they froze in just 45 minutes. (Merlyn Guilderson Photography)

Sub-zero Kelowna weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes

A local photographer decided to have some fun with the frosty weather before its gone

Kelowna’s cold spell may be nearing its end.

But before the weather warms up a bit next week a local photographer decided to do some experimenting.

Merlyn Guilderson took to her backyard on Wednesday morning to see how long it took for clothing to become frozen solid in the piercing Kelowna cold, anticipating it to take around three hours.

“I am just curious how long does it take for these clothes to get frozen,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Much to her surprise, upon her return just 45 minutes later, the -25 C (with the windchill) weather had turned the garments rock solid.

A Calgary man had much the same idea but also turned it into a game.

Today (Jan. 17), temperatures in Kelowna should warm up a bit, with a high of -8 C according to Environment Canada.

By Monday, the temperature will hit 1 C, so if you want to play T-shirt frisbee do it soon!

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the move… to Kelowna?

READ MORE: Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Valentine’s deal

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan blaze sends woman to hospital

Just Posted

End of an era for Kelowna’s City of Gravity festival

The annual electronic dance music festival has no plans to return in 2020

Bottoms up: West Kelowna getting new craft brewery

Lakesider Brewery will open later this year after approval from city council

Four arrested, weapons, suspected drugs seized by RCMP in Penticton

Penticton RCMP take down local drug trafficking operation

UPDATE: One deceased after serious collision on Hwy 97 near Summerland

Southbound vehicle lost control, entered northbound lanes, hit by a transport truck.

Kelowna SPCA gives tips on pet safety during harsh winter conditions

SPCA strongly urges pet owners to keep all animals inside during the winter

Team Invati brings moves to Swinging with the Stars

Team members use their yoga knowledge to dance

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

RCMP release photos of man wanted in Princeton armed robbery

RCMP have released photos and a description of the man suspected of… Continue reading

Cougar not likely behind swine assault in Okanagan: BC Conservation

Coyotes, bobcat thought to be more likely culprit

Natural gas use skyrockets as temperatures plunge in Okanagan

Southern Interior use up 75 per cent Tuesday over average January

North Okanagan blaze sends woman to hospital

Firefighters rescue cat from early morning fire near Vernon

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

Vernon resident comes home to find stranger inside

Footprints in snow lead Vernon police to the home intruder

Skid-steer loader stolen from AIM Roads in North Okanagan

Loader was stolen early Monday morning along with a vehicle trailer from AIM maintenance lot

Most Read