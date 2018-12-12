Submissions sought for UBC Okanagan’s annual fiction competition

University’s annual short-story contest enters its 21st year

UBC Okanagan is urging writers to submit their entries for the annual Okanagan Short Story contest.

Running for 21 years, the contest has a long tradition of introducing new and emerging writers to the Okanagan community. The competition is open to fiction writers in the southern Interior of B.C—from Hope east to west of the B.C. Alberta border, and north of the Canada-U.S. border to south of Williams Lake.

The contest is organized by UBCO’s faculty of creative and critical studies and Prize sponsors include the Kelowna Capital News, the Central Okanagan Foundation and the Amber Webb-Bowerman Memorial Foundation.

Dania Tomlinson, lecturer with UBCO’s creative writing program, and a previous contest winner, will select the best new short stories.

“Competitions like the Okanagan Short Story contest are where most writers get their start,” she said. “In fact, this competition in particular holds a special place in my heart and winning the contest in 2016 marked the beginning of my professional writing career. It’s so important for writers, both new and veteran, to send their work out.”

All original entries must be between 1,000 and 4,000 words and writers are welcome to submit as many entries as they choose. There is a $15 entry fee for each story, but no charge for high school students. All proceeds go towards the FCCS creative writing scholarships at UBC Okanagan.

“Besides strong characterization, what I value most in short fiction is cohesion,when a variety of aspects—imagery, voice and structure—parallel or answer to one another without it feeling contrived,” said Tomlinson. “A story that accomplishes cohesion creates its own symbolism, its own logic.”

The deadline to submit stories is Jan. 31.

Winners will be announced in March at a public event where the short-listed authors will be invited to read from their works.

The winning author will receive $1,000, the second-place author $400 and third-place finisher $200. The top high school author will receive a $200 prize.

For a full list of contest details and rules, visit okstorycontest.org.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments got him barred from schools
Next story
Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

Just Posted

Submissions sought for UBC Okanagan’s annual fiction competition

University’s annual short-story contest enters its 21st year

Kelowna School students fundraise for community foodbank

Students at Willowstone Academy look to fill christmas hampers

Eviction notices for Kelowna seniors serve as cautionary tale

The seniors have a roof over their head for now

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Man caught on camera allegedly trying to defraud ICBC

Auto-insurer warns B.C. drivers to record info after crashes

Single-bridge option chosen to replace Highway 1 bridge in Sicamous

Five-lane span selected over plan with second bridge at Sicamous’ Main Street

UPDATE: Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke, expected to open at 7:30 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke near the west entrance to… Continue reading

Teenager Alphonso Davies wins Canadian Men’s Soccer Player for the Year Award

Derek Cornelius and Chilliwack native, Jordyn Huitema were named Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

B.C. teen MMA fighter shows heart

Young Unity MMA competitors bring home Ws

2,000 Canadians died of an overdose in first 6 months of the year

New data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows the crisis is not subsiding

Another B.C. city votes to ban single-use plastic bags

First six months of proposed ban would focus on education, not enforcement

UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins party no-confidence vote, but troubles remain

May won the vote of 317 Conservative legislators with a 200-117 tally

B.C. trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments got him barred from schools

Barry Neufeld calls vote to leave him off liaison list ‘workplace discrimination’

Most Read