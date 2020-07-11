Summer arrives at Big White Ski Resort

Hiking, bike trails, restaurants and more are open as of July 10

It’s been a long winter for Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort, but the wait for summer activities on the mountain is over.

The Okanagan resort held its opening day for the summer season Friday, July 10. The opening was postponed while the resort waited for the remnants of a particularly snowy winter to melt away, according to a social media announcement in June.

“After being closed for 114 days we are so excited to open for summer,” said Michael J. Ballingall, the resort’s senior vice president.

“With record crowds on Opening Day, we’re expecting that people want to get out and about. We look forward to being that space they escape to with the family.”

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff have been busy setting up hand sanitizing stations, additional outdoor seating, outdoor washrooms and outdoor public spaces in the lead-up to opening day.

In the village, five restaurants have opened with outdoor seating within walking distance of the biking and hiking trails. Essential food service staff have been equipped with CovidSafe training, and a new online ordering system has been launched to allow visitors to pick up their food with limited contact with restaurant staff.

Sunday, July 12 is the continuation of free geo-hiking scavenger hunts, with “mystical creatures” hidden throughout the alpine. Visitors must register in the Village Centre with the Guest Services team between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to take part and receive a clue sheet. Geo-Hiking events will also take place August 1 and 2, and Sept. 5 and 6.

Mountain bikers can take advantage of Bike Big White’s Extended Play, which runs every Friday until 7 p.m.

The resort will be open every Friday through Sunday as well as holiday Mondays until Sept. 7.

Overnight RV parking will be available throughout the summer at the Black Forest, by reservation only, however services at the RV park won’t be available due to COVID-19 safety measures.

