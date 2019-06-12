Farmers market shoppers look for cherries at the Amador Farms stand. Stephanie Quiroz/staff photo

Summer markets to cause road and lot closures in Kelowna

Summer markets are set to start this Sunday

Kelowna’s summer street markets will be causing some road and parking lot closures throughout the summer.

St. Paul Street will be closed to traffic from Bernard Avenue to Doyle Avenue from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday starting June 16 for the Satellite Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market.

READ MORE: Businesses along Enterprise Way affected by homeless population

READ MORE: Landmark 7 breaks ground in Kelowna

The Rutland Community Market takes place every Sunday until September 29. To accommodate the market, there is no parking on a portion of the Roxby Plaza parking lot from 5:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The City of Kelowna is encouraging residents to cut down on the traffic by using various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling to the events.

Plan your commute at kelowna.ca/roadreport for information about parking, road closures and potential delays.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One new wildfire, two blazes held in Kamloops Fire Centre

Just Posted

With schedule release, UBC Okanagan volleyball teams get peak at 2019 challenges

The Canada West season starts in October

Two Maple Ridge men identified as victims in fatal Osoyoos boat crash

Friends from Maple Ridge killed in Osoyoos Saturday when boat collided with another

Landmark 7 breaks ground in Kelowna

Landmark District’s signature 23-storey tower should be complete by 2020

Boy attacked by dog at Gyro Beach

Kelowna RCMP search for woman believed to be owner of the dog

Discussion regarding Highway 97 and Glenmore Road intersection is open to the public

The workshop will be held on June 19

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

South Okanagan RCMP chase caught on dash cam

RCMP chase in the Penticton Indian Bad community caught on camera

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Vernon permanent washrooms delayed

Pressure builds to provide public washrooms even on short-term basis

Opposition to Vernon cannabis shop overturned

Council had previously opposed the application but reconsidered in wake of new information

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Most Read