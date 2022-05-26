Summer pop-up recycle depots for Lake Country residents

One pop-up depot per month over the summer

Pop-up recycling depots are coming to Lake Country this summer.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan will be setting up a series of depots for residents to drop off recyclables like styrofoam, glass, and soft plastics.

“We are trial testing these innovative pop-up depot events this year to make recycling more accessible for our residents,” said Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart. “As the name suggests, pop-up events are by nature temporary, held in unique spaces, and last for a few hours. Our aim is ultimately to connect with as many residents as possible on a one-on-one basis, to increase recycling awareness, and keep recyclable material from the landfill.”

The pop-ups will take place June 18, July 16, August 20, and September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Hill Road.

Electronic recycling will also be available.

Staff will be on hand at each pop-up to answer any questions.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictLake CountryRecycling