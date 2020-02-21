(Contributed)

Summerhill Winery proposes college for sustainable food production

The proposed Culinary College for Humanity will help to develop a sustainable food culture

The owner of Summerhill Pyramid Winery has proposed a sustainable food production college on the winery’s land.

Stephen Cipes said the proposed Culinary College for Humanity will help to develop a sustainable food culture for the future of humanity.

The four-storey, 0.3-hectare building would need approval from both the City of Kelowna and the Agricultural Land Commission to be built.

The plan was submitted to city staff on Thursday, outlining the need for such a facility.

“The Culinary College for Humanity is a place for leaders from around the world to gather and to learn the technology of regenerative agriculture which will restore nutrient levels,” read the proposal.

“A headquarters for world food production education with a holistic, immersive concept to entice food production entrepreneurs, activists and executives from around the world.”

Kelowna, Cipes said, is the ideal location, describing it as the “breadbasket of B.C.’s interior,” with local meats, produce, fruit, wine and dairy, as well as fish from inland lakes and the nearby coast.

The college would feature a regionalized program, built with goals of organic food systems and zero waste.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Most Read