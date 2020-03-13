(Stock photo)

Summerland Baptist Church cancels services

COVID-19 concerns lead to decision to set up livestreaming event on Sunday morning

A church in Summerland has cancelled its Sunday and midweek services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Summerland Baptist Church made the decision to cancel both Sunday services as well as its midweek ministry programs.

On Thursday, provincial health authorities made an official request to suspend all gatherings of more than 250 people.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

READ ALSO: Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Jason Johnson, lead pastor at the church, said each of the Sunday services is slightly under this amount, but over the course of a week, the church serves around 1,000 people.

“After careful and prayerful consideration, we have decided to refrain from meeting for both Sunday morning services and all mid-week ministry programs until further notice. This will be effective immediately,” Johnson said in a statement to the church.

Instead of its regular services, the church will hold a livestream service Sunday at 9 a.m. The service can be accessed online at www.summerlandbaptist.ca and then clicking Livestream under Resources or on the church’s YouTube channel under the user name Summ Baptvideo.

“The leadership at Summerland Baptist Church has made this decision out of a desire to be caring neighbours in our community,” Johnson said. “As we navigate the weeks ahead, we will remain consistent with our call to extend the love and hope of Jesus at every opportunity and decision.”

