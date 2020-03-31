Summerland beverage producers feel effects of COVID-19

Summerland’s beverage producers are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donita Dyer, coordinator of the Bottleneck Drive group of wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries in Summerland, said the members of the association have had to make adjustments as they cope with the pandemic.

“Everybody is okay,” she said, “but this is a struggle for them.”

Bottleneck Drive represents 15 wineries, four cideries and one distillery in Summerland.

A tourism reception, which had been scheduled for March 24 as a way to promote Summerland’s wines and craft beverages, was cancelled because of the restrictions resulting from the pandemic.

Gatherings of more than 50 people have been prohibited, and people are to keep a distance of at least two metres from each other, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

These restrictions are also affecting the individual beverage producers, as tasting rooms are now closed.

But Dyer said the Bottleneck Drive members are working to find other ways to promote their beverages.

Member wineries have been working on ways to take online orders to meet the demand for their products.

