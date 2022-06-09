Summerland bylaw officer awarded for lifesaving work

Incident occurred during an inspection in the summer of 2021

Dan Maja, third from left, a bylaw enforcement officer and building license inspector with the municipality of Summerland, was presented with the Leadership and Valor in the Profession Award at the Licence Inspectors’ and Bylaw Officers’ Association of British Columbia annual training conference. (Contributed)

A Summerland bylaw officer has been recognized for his lifesaving skills following an incident during the summer of 2021.

Bylaw officers Dan Maja and Darren Krell were at Range Rider Canopies in Summerland on June 21, 2021 when Al Klar, founder of the business had a heart attack.

The two checked for a pulse, called 911 and began chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

Klar has credited the two bylaw officers for saving his life.

At the Licence Inspectors’ and Bylaw Officers’ Association of British Columbia annual training conference in Whistler from May 31 to June 3, Maja was recognized for his lifesaving efforts.

During the training conference, Maja was a recipient of the Leadership and Valor in the Profession Award.

