Summerland campfire ban issued

Ban took effect at noon on Friday to reduce wildfire risk

Campfires are now prohibited within the District of Summerland.

The fire ban was announced on Friday morning and took effect at noon that day.

The ban was put in effect to limit the risk of person-caused fires.

At present, two wildfires are burning near Summerland.

The Mount Conkle fire near the Summerland Rodeo Grounds at 90 hectares, while the Mount Eneas fire, south of Peachland, is at 1,000 hectares and is classified as out of control.

While the campfire ban is in place, it does not restrict fires in stoves using gas, propane or briquettes.

Those violating the ban may be issued a ticket for $345 and required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000.

If convicted in court, they could be fined up to $100,00, sentenced to one year in jail or both.

If violating the ban causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Previous story
Power affected by wildfire
Next story
Solidarity picket for striking workers in the Thompson-Okanagan Saturday

Just Posted

Cooler temps today, but no rain in forecast until August

Environment Canada does not have good news when it comes to fighting fires in the Central Okanagan.

Updated: Evacuation order downgraded to alert for properties near Peachland

Crews continue to battle the 1,000 hectare Mount Eneas blaze south of Peachland

Fire command centre relocating from Penticton to West Kelowna

Firefighting resources to be concentrated out of temporary camp

Lake Country firefighters lend a hand to combat 1,000 hectare blaze

The Mount Eneas wildfire remains out of control south of Peachland

Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Summerland campfire ban issued

Ban took effect at noon on Friday to reduce wildfire risk

Ban imposed on vehicle access to Kalamoir Regional Park

Precaution taken due to high fire hazard

Power affected by wildfire

Approximately 244 B.C. Hydro customers west of Summerland affected by the power outages

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Summerland Stomp cancelled

Wildfires in area lead to cancellation of event at Summerland Rodeo Grounds

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Tigers complete series sweep

Vernon grounds Kamloops 12-9 for Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoff title

Five small fires burn east of Oliver

At least one of the fires is suspected of being human caused

Most Read