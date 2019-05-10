Summerland construction activity shows increase in 2019

Total value of building permits so far this year at $19,047,800

Construction activity in Summerland is busy this year, according to building permit statistics from the municipality.

The latest statistics, for the month of April, showed a total of 21 permits with a value of $1,772,000 issued during that month.

These include two single family dwelling permits with a value of $858,000, one carriage home with a value of $200,000, one farm or agricultural building worth $300,000, one garage or carport worth $43,000, one swimming pool worth $90,000.

READ ALSO: Summerland's March building permits worth nearly $13 million

READ ALSO: Building permits in Summerland show increase from last year

The permits showed one residential addition or access worth $95,000 and six residential renovations worth a total of $186,000.

Last year in April, 25 building permits with a value of $3,864,000 were issued in Summerland.

However, the total building permit activity in the first four months of this year is the highest in the past five years.

From January to April, 78 building permits with a value of $19,047,800 have been issued.

During the same period in 2018, 65 permits with a value of $8,431,000 were issued.

