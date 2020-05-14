(Stock photo)

Summerland construction activity slower than a year ago

Number and value of building permits issued in April show decrease from 2019 statistics

Construction activity is still proceeding in Summerland despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the May 11 municipal council meeting, the municipal development services monthly report was presented to council.

A total of 16 permits, with a value of $2,768,800 were issued in April.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s February building permits worth $1.3 million

READ ALSO: Summerland’s building permits in 2019 show busy year for construction

The number of permits is lower than the 21 permits issued in April, 2019, but the dollar value is higher than the $1,772,000 that month.

So far this year, the municipality has issued a total of 54 permits, with a total value of $8,391,800.

This is considerably lower than the 78 permits worth $19,047,800 during the first four months of 2019, but comparable with the 2018 statistics.

In the first four months of 2018, the municipality had issued a total of 64 building permits, with a value of $8,401,000.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Series of thefts from South Okanagan baseball association prompts outcry
Next story
Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially reopened by June 1

Just Posted

Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

John Brittain is accused in the shooting deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch last April

Kelowna cracks top 10 list of cities with most virtual cheaters amid COVID-19: Ashley Madison

The report is based on Ashley Madison’s sign up data from March 1 to April 25, 2020

Long weekend launches mussel fight in Okanagan

Water board urging province to implement tighter regulations to protect lakes

Peachland debuts new rainbow sidewalk

Mayor Cindy Fortin said the district is proud of the colourful work

Truck crashes into ditch in West Kelowna

BC Ambulance is on scene assessing the driver

Lockdown: Eerie footage of empty Kelowna streets captured by videographer

The clips in the video were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, showing several vacant areas

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Bird sparks fire, power outage in Vernon’s unexploded ordinances area

Department of National Defence called to assist in mop up among unexploded ordinances

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Human remains found in North Okanagan ID’ed as missing man from 2016

Vernon police were made aware of missing 60-year-old man in February, four years ago

Series of thefts from South Okanagan baseball association prompts outcry

“… It is ultimately the players who suffer,” said club president Iain MacIntyre.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Most Read