Summerland council agrees to 30-year lease with steam railway

Tourist train has been operating as an attraction in Summerland since 1995

The municipality of Summerland will enter a 30-year lease agreement with the Kettle Valley Railway Society, at the rate of $1 a year.

The lease agreement is the same as the province’s lease with the steam railway for adjacent crown land.

In addition, the municipality has granted a permissive tax exemption to the steam railway. The tax exemption is equal to $41,683.

The steam railway society was formed in late 1989 to preserve a portion of the historic railway track between Trout Creek and Faulder.

The province acquired the railway right-of-way in 1995 and the first steam train ran on Sept. 17 of that year.

Today, the train is one of Summerland’s best-known tourist attractions, operating rides throughout the summer season, as well as special trains at Easter, Mother’s Day, Halloween and during the December holiday season.

