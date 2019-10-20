Summerland council agrees to 30-year lease with steam railway

Tourist train has been operating as an attraction in Summerland since 1995

The municipality of Summerland will enter a 30-year lease agreement with the Kettle Valley Railway Society, at the rate of $1 a year.

The lease agreement is the same as the province’s lease with the steam railway for adjacent crown land.

READ ALSO: Historian to speak about steam railway’s past

READ ALSO: Summerland train ride will be a scary experience

In addition, the municipality has granted a permissive tax exemption to the steam railway. The tax exemption is equal to $41,683.

The steam railway society was formed in late 1989 to preserve a portion of the historic railway track between Trout Creek and Faulder.

The province acquired the railway right-of-way in 1995 and the first steam train ran on Sept. 17 of that year.

Today, the train is one of Summerland’s best-known tourist attractions, operating rides throughout the summer season, as well as special trains at Easter, Mother’s Day, Halloween and during the December holiday season.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Just Posted

Rain in forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap region

Mixed bag of clouds, sun and showers forecast for the week ahead

PPC party discredits its former Kelowna-Lake Country president’s past accusations of racism

Daniel Joseph left the party in March and is now an independent candidate in the riding

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Design submitted for new restaurant at location of former Kelowna hot-spot Rose’s Pub

Cactus Restaurants purchased the property earlier this year

Cancer cure breakthrough needs more research

Dr. Connie Eaves, a leading biotech research scientist in Canada, was keynote speaker at cancer care forum held Friday in Kelowna

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Summerland council agrees to 30-year lease with steam railway

Tourist train has been operating as an attraction in Summerland since 1995

Speeding a concern on Summerland streets

Police observe fast motorists in town and on Highway 97

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

Most Read