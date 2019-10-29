Summerland council considers bylaw to expand cannabis production

Expansion would affect two properties in M1-A zone

Summerland council is considering a bylaw to include cannabis production as a permitted use in the Business Industrial (M1-A) zone.

At the council meeting on Oct. 28, council passed first and second readings of the bylaw and will now hold a public hearing to receive feedback on the amendment.

The M1-A zone includes most of the uses in the M1 zone, but only applies to two parcels in the Bentley Road industrial area.

Cannabis production has been permitted in the M1 and M2 zones for the past year.

The two parcels, 18006 Bentley Rd. and 10918 Rennie St., were both agricultural parcels within the Agricultural Land Reserve in the past.

When they were removed from the land reserve, a restrictive covenant was placed on each of the two properties, limiting permitted uses to those listed in the industrial zones at the time the covenants were registered.

If cannabis production is added to the M1-A zone, owners would need to apply to the Agricultural Land Commission to have the covenant removed from the land in order to allow the zoning change to take effect.

