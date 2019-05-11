Summerland council to consider cannabis shop

Strong opinions voiced for and against proposed downtown location

A retail cannabis shop, proposed for a location on Victoria Road North in Summerland, has generated strong comments for and against the business.

The application, to be discussed at the Summerland municipal council meeting on Monday evening, is for a non-medical retail store, to be located at 13203 Victoria Rd. N.

Jason Hineman of Highstone Development, the owner of the property and applicant for the business, said the business will benefit the community.

“We are excited to be a part of the City of Summerland community and hope to make significant contribution to both the aesthetic of our new building ass well as our local community by creating jobs and supporting community initiatives,” he said in a letter to council.

Council has also received other comments in support of the proposed business.

“I am in full support of cannabis retail and cannot wait for it to arrive downtown,” Anthony Leardo said in a letter to council. “I can understand the stigma around it, but that doesn’t justify not having it where we need it most.”

In addition, 111 form letters, in support of the business, have been received.

School District 67 has submitted a response on behalf of the school board, recommending the application be denied. The reasons are the proximity of the store to the high school and that the late hours, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., are not in keeping with the business hours in the downtown area.

Others have voiced their concerns in opposition to the proposed business.

READ ALSO: Proposed Summerland cannabis location meets existing regulations

READ ALSO: Petition urges limits on retail cannabis stores in Summerland

“I do not want my kids subjected to this type of business so close to my home,” said Ahren Roshier. “We moved here to be close to the park, schools and the library, not a cannabis dispensary.”

Dionne Bakalos, owner of Summerland Gold and Silver Exchange and also Green Gaia, a cannabis shop at Summerfair Shopping Centre, said the downtown location is not appropriate for a cannabis shop.

“I believe this type of business is not a good fit on this street or in the downtown area,” she said in a letter to council.

“As a responsible business owner in Summerland for 25 years, I feel all cannabis retail stores should be located away from the downtown area.”

In addition, Bakalos has submitted a petition to council, with 40 signatures.

The petition calls for the exclusion of cannabis shops from the downtown area, a cap on the number of cannabis retail licenses in Summerland and a minimum distance of 750 metres between cannabis retail stores.

Under present regulations, cannabis shops are permitted at Summerfair Shopping Centre and in the downtown area. The petition, if it were to be approved, would allow just one cannabis shop in Summerland, at the shopping centre.

Council will consider the application at the council meeting on Monday. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Liberals seek intervener status in probe of high price of gasoline

Just Posted

Kootnekoff: Major employment standards change introduced in B.C.

The British Columbia government recently tabled Bill 8, Employment Standards Amendment Act,… Continue reading

West Kelowna Warriors’ off-season continues, sign Delta prospect

Defenceman Nick Ardanaz will join the Warriors for the upcoming season

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Weekend starts with sun, high temps

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and highs of 29 C Saturday

Ready, go! Armwrestling championships come to Kelowna

The 43rd annual B.C. championships wil be held in city May 19.

MEC newest one-stop shop for household emergency kits

Retailer has joined provincial Partners in Preparedness program

Japan Taiko Drummers group performs atop Knox Mountain

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra joins Tokara for Asian Fusion

Summerland council to consider cannabis shop

Strong opinions voiced for and against proposed downtown location

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

A Cappella choir to donate spring concert proceeds to charity

Vallee Harmony A Cappella Pop Choir will be performing on May 25 in Vernon, May 26 in Salmon Arm

Letter: Curbing our product packaging needs

To the editor: We’ve got a world to change. We do what… Continue reading

Letter: Read fine print on parking tickets

To the editor: The parking patrol officer appeared ready and waiting, ticket… Continue reading

Letter: Daughter salutes her mother

To the editor: What is a Mother’s Day without a Mother’s Day… Continue reading

Letter: Our future lies in electric vehicles

To the editor: I love electric vehicles because they are a way… Continue reading

One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Vancouver Island home

Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home

Most Read