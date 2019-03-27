REPLACING DOCKS Although the F and I docks at Rotary Beach in Summerland were rebuilt last fall, concerns were raised about the safety of the new structures. The municipality will now spend $118,875 to replace the docks once again. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland docks to be rebouilt again

Work expected to cost $118,875

Two docks at Rotary Beach will be reconstructed in time for the summer tourist season.

The F and I docks at the beach were damaged after spring flooding in 2017.

Last year, in September, they were reconstructed. At the time, the crews used treated materials and raised the docks by half a metre above the previous level, to comply with the Okanagan Lake Dock Standards.

Then, after the work was completed, municipal staff raised concerns about the replaced structures, especially the risk because of the new height of the docks.

Trademark Industries has been awarded the contract to replace the two docks, at a cost of $118,875.

The work is to be completed before the end of June.

While the cost is significant, members of council said the docks are needed.

“It’s too important for the community to go another season without these docks,” said Coun. Doug Holmes.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen said the docks are a tourist attraction.

“We need to have the beach functioning properly,” he said.

The work is expected to begin soon in order to meet the June deadline.

Previous story
VIDEO: Kelowna police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected
Next story
Lake Country firefighters cruising around in new eco-friendly vehicle

Just Posted

VIDEO: Kelowna police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

Largest and closest fires to Kelowna in 2018 were man-made

Kelowna Fire Department still pushing FireSmart

Small loss for Kelowna bee farmer due to cold snap

Bob Chisholm, with Brainy Bee in Kelowna, said he’s lost about 20 per cent of his bees

Downtown Kelowna businesses vandalized and damaged

Kelly O’Bryans, CIBC, and Karmyc Bazaar were damaged this past weekend

Kelowna RCMP arrest man carrying a knife

RCMP responded to calls at residence on Springfield Road around 12 p.m.

Behind the wheel: Taxi driving as a career

A three part series on the taxi industry in Kelowna

DeHart: Auto Express speeds up insurance renewal process

Maxine DeHart offers the latest in Central Okanagan business happenings.

Salmon Arm dog killed by coyote snare within city limits

Owner questions use of snares near publicly accessible trails

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

South Okanagan woman who once lost everything finds her passion in giving back

Woman is overwhelmed by the kindness of others as she collects items for those in need

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

China has suspended its second Canadian canola producer

Most Read