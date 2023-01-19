Summerland electric over charging stations

Amount of electricity delivered at 26 stations has more than doubled from 2021 to 2022

Summerland’s electric vehicle charging stations have been seeing an increase in activity in recent years.

The municipality has a total of 26 charging stations in the community, with 22 Level 2 chargers and three of the faster Level 3 chargers.

The charging stations in Summerland are in the downtown area west, in Lowertown, at Memorial Park, at the municipal hall parking lot and at Turner Street Park.

In 2022, there were 2,051 charging sessions, delivering 33,810 kilowatt hours of electrical power. The municipality collected $12,135 in fees from these chargers.

Odessa Cohen, sustainability/alternative energy coordinator for Summerland, said the 2022 figures, along with earlier statistics, show a trend towards more electric vehicle use in Summerland.

“While the data from 2022 shows a snapshot of use in one year, longer-term tracking and analysis will help the district continue to work towards its emission reduction goals, as well as work towards greater efficiencies of its charging stations,” she said.

The 2020 figures are more than double the number of kilowatt hours and the money collected the next year. In 2021, there were 1,175 charging sessions, delivering 16,140 kilowatt hours and generating $5,496 in fees.

In 2020, there were 1,109 charging sessions, with 12,120.7 kilowatt hours delivered. Fees collected from electric vehicle charging stations in 2020 came to $19.

Canada’s federal government has a goal of net zero emissions by 2050 and the municipality of Summerland has a goal of emission reductions of 80 per cent by 2050.

In addition, the federal government has a target of 100 per cent zero-emission passenger vehicle sales by 2040.

Summerland’s first three electric vehicle charging stations were installed in April 2013 and have seen an increase in use each year since that time.

