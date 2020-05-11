Summerland Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

Farm fresh food is on display at the Summerland Fall Fair. This year, the fair has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)

The Summerland Fall Fair, which had been scheduled for Sept. 26, has now been cancelled entirely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In anticipation of ongoing pandemic threats including the possibility of a second wave in the autumn, the fair is being postponed until attending this community event is completely safe,” said Fall Fair Society president Thomas Tumbach. “Hopefully, that will be by autumn of 2021.”

Earlier, organizers has pushed the date from early September to later in the month.

READ ALSO: Organizers hoping to hold Summerland Fall Fair

READ ALSO: Summerland Fall Fair a celebration of agriculture

The uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic was a major factor in the decision to postpone the fair.

Planning for the fair requires months of preparation by the board, volunteers, growers, and exhibitors.

“This year would have marked the 108th annual celebration of agriculture in Summerland,” said Denise MacDonald, vice-president of the society.

After a three-year hiatus, the annual celebration of agriculture in Summerland was re-imagined in 2018 and 2019.

“The strong support shown by the municipal council, sponsors and volunteers over the years is greatly appreciated,” MacDonald said.

The Fall Fair committee will continue to work with as many Summerland farmers, gardeners, and related businesses as possible in order to make the future fall fair the social event of the year for agriculture. Anyone who falls into any of these categories is asked to contact the summerlandfallfair@gmail.com (or katie.sardinha@gmail.com.)

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agricultural ShowAgricultureCoronavirus