Summerland fallen soldier honoured in Alberta

Percy Broad called to the bar, more than a century after his death in battle

  • Nov. 12, 2018 11:00 a.m.
  • News

Percy Broad was killed at the battle of Somme in 1916, but last week he was called to the bar in a special ceremony for law students who died in the First World War. Submitted photo

Last week, in Calgary, one of Summerland’s fallen soldiers from the First World War was honoured, one of 37 aspiring lawyers posthumously admitted to the bar.

In 1915, Percy Broad, son of William and Caroline Broad of Jones Flat Road attended law school at the University of Calgary. In October of that year, he enlisted and fought in Europe. Just a year later, on Sept. 15, 1916, at Courcelette France, the twenty-year-old was killed.

Early this year, in memory and recognition of these soldier’s sacrifices, the Law Society of Alberta’s board of directors passed a resolution to posthumously admit Broad and 36 other fallen law students to the bar in a ceremony that took place Nov. 9. The Ceremonial Court at the Calgary Court Centre was filled with members of the public and members of families of the fallen soldiers.

Related: Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

Toronto lawyer Patrick Shea provided the event with most of the biographical material on the fallen soldiers and the ceremony was conducted by provincial court Judge Catherine Skene, a great-niece to one of the fallen soldiers and law students.

The Broad family also lost two other sons in the Great War. ‘Ted’ Broad was killed at Vimy Ridge and Henry Broad died three weeks before the end of the war.

Related: Broad family lost three sons in war

Previous story
People’s Party of Canada builds self in Kelowna-Lake Country federal riding
Next story
Lack of public response threatens B.C. referendum credibility

Just Posted

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Rockets lose double header to Winterhawks

Rockets fell 4-2 Sunday night

People’s Party of Canada builds self in Kelowna-Lake Country federal riding

Over 30,000 members have joined in the riding so far

Comedy show to help Kelowna man paralyzed in crash

Warden is an incomplete C-5 quadriplegic, who was injured in a near fatal motor vehicle accident.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers search for two men

Two men allegedly were attempting to break into community mailboxes in Lake Country

Find me my furever home

Noodle is available for adoption from the Kelowna BC SPCA

Video: Historic South Okanagan restaurant closes

Bittersweet ending for open mic night patrons and musicians in Penticton

Summerland fallen soldier honoured in Alberta

Percy Broad called to the bar, more than a century after his death in battle

Lack of public response threatens B.C. referendum credibility

Of the few who have voted, poll finds most rejected proportional representation

Tentative deal reached in NHL concussion lawsuit

More than 100 former players accused the league of failing to better prevent head trauma

Grim search for more fire victims; 31 dead across California

More than 8,000 firefighters battled wildfires that scorched at least 1,040 square kilometres

Politicians need to do better on social media, Trudeau says

Prime minister suggests at conference in Paris some are trying to use technology to polarize voters

Wally Buono exits CFL, stinging from painful playoff loss

B.C. Lions lost the Eastern semifinal to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, 48-8

Pot company hopes to replace jobs lost in mill closure in B.C. town

About 200 workers lost their jobs when the Tolko sawmill in Merritt shuttered in 2016

Most Read