Summerland Health Care Auxiliary completes hospital donation pledge early

The Summerland Health Care Auxiliary has completed is $1 million fundraising campaign for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s equipment campaign.
The auxiliary had pledged to raise $1 million for the campaign over a five-year period.
“We looked at what we had done over the last five years and decided we could do this,” Wess Campbell, then the president of the auxiliary, said at the time. “We have great support from this community.”
The final cheque for $200,000 was presented earlier this month, six months ahead of schedule.
Vivian Beattie, chair of the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary, said the organization has now started rising money for its next project.
The auxiliary has pledged to raise between $750,000 and $800,000 for a new X-ray machine for the Summerland Health Centre and to renovate the existing X-ray room at the centre.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.