Services like AirBNB, VRBO and others have the short-term vacation rental industry booming. File photo

Summerland lacks policy on short-term vacation rentals

Concerns have been raised, but regulations are not in place

Complaints have been raised about short-term vacation rentals in Summerland, but at present the municipality does not have regulations governing such properties.

“Currently there’s no policy or regulations in place, other than for bed and breakfasts,” said Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for Summerland.

He said complaints about the units have come across his desk, but without regulations in place, there is no way to control the number or locations of these units.

Other communities in the Okanagan Valley have set up regulations, he added.

In Kelowna, regulations were added around two years ago.

Penticton was the first community in the region to address short-term vacation rentals, with discussions beginning in 2011.

Other communities in the region and in the province are also working to address short term vacation rentals, he said.

While the municipality does not have regulations governing these units, individual strata corporations may have their own regulations in place, either limiting the number of short-term vacation rentals or forbidding them entirely within their developments.

