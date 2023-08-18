The Summerland Landfill will take in waste from Kelowna and West Kelowna while the Glenmore Landfill has been closed. (File photo)

Summerland landfill to take Kelowna waste during wildfire emergency

Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill has been closed to non-commercial traffic

The Summerland Landfill will take in some of the waste from Kelowna and West Kelowna as the Glenmore Landfill has been shut down.

On Aug. 18, the Glenmore Landfill was closed to all non-commercial traffic as a result of the Clifton/McKinley wildfire.

READ ALSO: Glenmore Landfill closed to all residents in Kelowna

Graham Statt, Summerland’s chief administrative officer, said Summerland and Vernon have both been asked to take in garbage that would normally go to the Kelowna facility.

The waste going to the Summerland facility will include residential and commercial refuse.

As the wildfires continue, Kelowna and West Kelowna residents are still being advised that garbage collection services could be delayed. They are being asked to put their garbage carts on the street on their scheduled collection days, but to bring them back in if they have not been picked up by 7 p.m.

While Summerland will provide landfill service, the community has not been asked to take in people evacuated from Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Statt said larger communities are better equipped to take in evacuees as Summerland does not have the stores and services people will need during an emergency.

