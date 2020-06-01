Summerland man rescued following ATV accident

An injured all-terrain vehicle operator was airlifted from an area west of Summerland following an accident around noon on Monday, June 1.
The incident occurred just west of Summerland when a 51-year-old Summerland man was involved in a vehicle rollover. The man received significant injuries as a result.
Randy Brown, manager of Penticton Search and Rescue, said when volunteers determined the extent of his injuries, a helicopter was used to airlift the man from the area.
The man was then transferred to a B.C. Ambulance helicopter and taken to Kelowna.
