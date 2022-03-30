Summerland maple syrup fundraiser assists Ukraine

Maple syrup from Summerland trees will be used in a fundraiser to provide humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

Roch Fortin of Maple Roch in Summerland said staff and volunteers spent between 60 and 70 hours harvesting sap from maple trees in Summerland and then processing it into 25 litres of maple syrup. The result was 150 bottles of 40 millilitres each.

Rather than selling this year’s maple syrup, Fortin said the bottles will be available by donation. Money raised will go to Red Cross efforts in Ukraine.

In February 2022, Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Since that time, around four million Ukrainians have left the country and millions more remain in the country but have been displaced from their homes. This is Europe’s largest refugee crisis since the Second World War.

Since at least 2017, Maple Roch, a Summerland company, has been looking to produce maple syrup from trees within the community. At present, maple syrup is produced primarily in Quebec and New Brunswick, as well as parts of the northeastern United States.

Fortin has been tapping trees and producing maple syrup in Summerland since 2019.

