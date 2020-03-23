Summerland mayor provides daily messages during COVID-19 pandemic

Initial message on March 23 reinforced importance of social distancing, self-isolation

Summerland mayor Toni Boot has started a daily series of messages which will be posted on the municipality’s Facebook page.

The first message, posted on March 23, is a call to Summerland residents to follow the province’s directives in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The directives from the B.C. Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, are not recommendations. They are the law,” Boot said.

READ ALSO: Follow directives to slow spread of COVID-19, Summerland mayor urges

READ ALSO: VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Those who have returned from outside of Canada must self-isolate for 14 days and must monitor themselves for symptoms.

During this self-isolation period, they must not leave the home. Someone else must purchase groceries, pick up medications and walk the dog.

“Do not have physical contact with anyone, nor open your door to anyone,” she said.

Those who are feeling well and have not returned from outside the country must practice social distancing, keeping two metres away from everyone.

Businesses not providing essential services must not be open to the public unless they have changed their operations to ensure social distancing is being followed.

Boot said the daily messages started because of her concern that Summerland residents need to follow social distancing rules

By following the rules now, the community, the province and the country may be able to avoid a full lockdown, which has been implemented in other areas.

She added that the messages are a way to help provide leadership and provide the necessary messages during the pandemic.

“It’s critically important to take a coordinated effort,” she said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says
Next story
WATCH: Kelowna mayor announces city playgrounds, outdoor sports facilities to close

Just Posted

Kelowna council endorses $126 million in 2020 budget carryovers

Budget carryovers include $126 million in operating and capital carryover expenditures

CHL cancels 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna due to COVID-19 concerns

It will be the first time in CHL history that the trophy will not be awarded

Kelowna band Andrew Judah live streams concert for community

Andrew Judah hosted a live-stream concert on Sunday with over 60 viewers from around the world

Central Okanagan playgrounds close due to COVID-19 concerns

The closures are to prevent the spread of the virus

Surrey man arrested after woman screams for help in Kelowna

Police are asking for information from witnesses as the investigation continues

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Dyer: Getting Okanagan lakeshore properties off natural gas

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Cities warned from declaring local states of emergency, Abbotsford mayor says

Mayor Henry Braun says solicitor general discouraged such declarations, warning of ‘chaos’

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

Secwepemc leaders: ‘Stay safe, stay healthy, stay connected’

Leaders of 16 First Nations set out priorities for surviving the coronavirus pandemic

Summerland mayor provides daily messages during COVID-19 pandemic

Initial message on March 23 reinforced importance of social distancing, self-isolation

South Okanagan liquor store closes due to COVID-19

“I don’t have the right to put my staff in that situation,” says owner

Most Read