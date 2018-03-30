Water-saturated land gave way this morning above Garnet Valley Road in Summerland. (Photo courtesy District of Summerland)

Summerland mudslide threatens homes

Summerland declares state of local emergency for two homes

  • Mar. 30, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • News

The District of Summerland has declared a state of local emergency for two properties on Garnet Valley Road after a mudslide this morning.

An area about 10 metres wide at the crest of the slope above the road, consisting of soil and tree debris flowed down the slope into the south corner of a home at 21207 Garnet Valley Rd. It also washed out the slope below the house to the southeast and onto the northeast corner of the property at 21025 Garnet Valley Rd.

An evacuation order has been issued for 21207 Garnet Valley Rd. with all occupants ordered to evacuate immediately. An evacuation alert has also been issued for 21025 Garnet Valley Rd. and occupants should be monitoring the situation closely and be prepared to leave in the event the situation changes.

According to geotechnical information received by the district, a section of the slope remaining above is saturated and water continues to flow through and out of the slide area. Water also continues to erode the slope below the house and deposit material.

The evacuation order was prompted by the threat of additional ground slippage and groundwater erosion. Both properties should be considered a high risk during future rainfall/melting events.

District crews are monitoring the situation to assess the potential risk to municipal infrastructure including a water main and Garnet Valley Road. FortisBC has been on site assessing the potential risk to a gas main located near the slide.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
B.C. Wildfire en route to Lower Nicola Indian Band
Next story
B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Just Posted

Mysterious death at Myra Canyon being dealt with by Serious Crime investigators

Serious Crime investigators handle investigation into man’s death

Easter weekend hops to a great start in Kelowna

Easter egg hunts were a big hit today.

Kelowna Sonrise service moved

The Pavilion will not be available for the traditional Easter Sonrise service

Local State of Emergency extended in West Kelowna

Local State of Emergency put in place on March 23 has been extended to April 6

FEATURE FRIDAY: Some have high hopes for the speculation tax

“Homes should be for people…”

What’s happening

Find out what’s happening in communities around the Okanagan and Shuswap this Easter weekend

Horgan to make announcement during South Okanagan trip

Premier John Horgan is making stops in Penticton and Oliver on April 3.

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Matthew Good to play shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford after leaving hospital

Good says he’s exercising right ‘to be a moron and leave if you so desire’

Summerland mudslide threatens homes

Summerland declares state of local emergency for two homes

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

B.C. Wildfire en route to Lower Nicola Indian Band

No details have emerged, but the LNIB Fire Department requested support from B.C. Wildfire Service

Okanagan Incorrectional: B.C.’s promising, new jail grinds into motion

PART ONE: Violence, drugs and health-care issues at the Okanagan Correctional Centre

Most Read