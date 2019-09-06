SOLAR ENERGY Summerlands $6-million solar array project is almost ready to go to the public to talk about location. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland receives praise for greenhouse gas reduction efforts

Community receives Level 3 certification from Green Communities Committee

The municipality of Summerland has received accolades for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The community was awarded Level 3 recognition by the province’s Green Communities Committee.

This recognition is given to communities showing a significant corporate or community-wide climate action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

READ ALSO: Climate issues discussed at Philosophers’ Cafe

READ ALSO: Site selected for Summerland solar project

“As a signatory to the Climate Action Charter, you have demonstrated your commitment to work with the Province of British Columbia and the UBCM to take action on climate change and to reduce GHG emissions in your community and through corporate operations,” a letter from the Green Communities Committee states. “Your leadership and commitment continues to be essential to ensuring the achievement of our collective climate action goals.”

To acknowledge the climate initiatives, the committee has given the municipality a climate action logo which reads, “BC Climate Action Community 2018 — Climate Leader.”

There are a total of four levels of climate action recognition given by the committee. The highest is Level 4, which is given to communities which achieve climate neutrality.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Water warning lifted for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley

Just Posted

Water warning lifted for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley

The water quality advisory was issued Tuesday and rescinded Friday

Cash for fake gold? Two West Kelowna residents scammed

Fake gold was the subject of two West Kelowna scams last month

Hockey is back for the West Kelowna Warriors

The Warriors start their season Friday night against Vernon

UPDATE: Police investigate unconfirmed substance on vehicle

Emergency crews were called to a home on Lakeshore, Friday morning

Long-distance volleyball recruits ready to lead UBC Okanagan Heat

Hellen Lacava and Abi Dueck bring experience and talent to a deep Heat roster

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Woman, 78, attacked in violent incident in Penticton

A 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital

Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers ‘skyrocket’

Officers will rally against prison violence on Sept. 9 in the South Okanagan

Vernon’s annual World Suicide Day event breaks down stigma

Interior Health region has higher suicide rates than most of B.C.

“Rotten egg” smell permeates Penticton

A technician visited the area of Upper Columbia and Duncan at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Neighbours finally get answers about ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

Cube van blaze not suspicious: fire crews

Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Most Read