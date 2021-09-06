Solo hasn’t been seen since the early morning of Saturday, Feb. 4. (Dayna Johnson Fedeli/Facebook)

Summerland resident pleading for help finding lost dog

Solo is a former sled dog who was adopted by Fedeli 3 weeks ago

A rescued sled dog is still missing after running away from its owner in Summerland on Friday (Sept. 3).

In a plea to a local Facebook group, Dayna Johnson Fedeli details the events that took place causing their dog, Solo, to run off.

“He has been on the run (or in hiding) since Friday evening when the retractable leash attached to his harness hit the ground and spooked him,” the post says.

According to Fedeli, Solo was rescued from the Yukon earlier this year after hiding near a working mine site.

Solo was spotted near Trout Creek on Saturday morning by park security but hasn’t been seen since.

Fedeli is asking anyone who spots Solo to call or message her at 250-486-7887, adding not to try to approach him or catch him, as he “hates feeling trapped,” and will run away.

