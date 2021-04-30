Summerland residents can expect a $23 property tax hike for 2021

The property tax bill for a typical home in Summerland will increase by $23.37 in 2021. At the April 26 Summerland council meeting, the tax rate was adopted. The increase is 1.65 per cent. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland residents can expect to see their property taxes go up by an average of $23.37.

At the council meeting on April 26, council gave first three readings and adoption to its 2021 tax rates bylaw. The tax rates bylaw must be adopted prior to May 15.

Property taxes will rise by 1.65 per cent this year and the property tax increase has been applied to all classes of property in the community.

Residential properties will contribute 87.3 per cent of the municipal tax level while businesses will contribute 9.2 per cent. The remaining 3.5 per cent will come from all industrial, not-for-profit and farm properties.

For an average residential property in Summerland, with an assessed value of $592,123, the tax increase will add $23.37 to the tax bill.

READ ALSO: Summerland taxes expected to rise by 1.65%

READ ALSO: Summerland municipal staff report abuse over tax and utility changes

The breakdown between residential, business and other properties is similar to the 2020 figures.

This increase is slightly higher than the $22.07 figure originally presented at a public open house on the budget because of B.C. Assessment’s processes, David Svetlichny, director of finance, said in a report to council.

For an average business, assessed at $310,683, the tax increase will add $34.32 over the previous year.

Property taxes are due on July 2, the first Friday of July. After this date, a 10 per cent penalty will be added to all unpaid amounts, including homeowner grants that have not been claimed.

For 2021, the province has taken over the administration of the homeowner grant program online at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/property-taxes/annual-property-tax/home-owner-grant. While the eligibility criteria have not changed, the grant application must be done directly to the province, using the province’s online system.

Those who do not have a computer or would prefer to apply over the phone can call 1-888-355-2700.

Summerland’s budget for 2021 is $47,101,174. Of this amount, $10,068,973 comes from property taxes, $2,271,700 comes from parcel taxes, $20,838,846 comes from fees and changes and $13,921,655 comes from other sources.

