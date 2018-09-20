STREETLIGHT CHANGES The municipality of Summerland plans to change 885 streetlights in the community to LEDs. This retrofit is expected to result in savings of more than $72,000 a year as well as a reduction in electricity consumption of almost 600,000 kilowatt hours a year. (Black Press file photo)

Summerland retrofits its streetlights

Conversion to LED streetlights expected to save more than $72,000 a year

Summerland will upgrade many of the streetlights in the community.

The Streetlight LED Retrofit Project, made possible with funding through the Federal Gas Tax fund, is in the final stages, with 885 streetlights being converted to LEDs.

This project is expected to generate annual savings more more than $72,000 in operating costs and a payback period of 4.6 years.

“The District of Summerland is excited to be taking this step to improve the lighting in our community while also providing a net savings to our taxpayers,” said Mayor Peter Waterman. “Our investment in energy-efficient LED lgihting means that our residents and businesses can enjoy brighter, safer streets at the same time as we reduce the demand on the grid for electric power.”

The retrofit project is expected to reduce Summerland’s electricity consumption by almost 600,000 kilowatt hours a year.

It is also expected to provide a better quality of light on the streets.

The installation work is to begin on Monday and will be completed in mid-October.

Roughly 70 per cent of streetlights in Summerland will be upgraded and converted to LEDs. These are for the “cobrahead” and “dawn to dusk” lights.

The municipality is also reviewing the business case for converting other streetlight styles to LEDs. This will be discussed in the 2019 budget process.

The new lights were designed to minimize light shining onto private property and into green spaces, and to preseve Summerladn’s dark skies.

The colour of the lights was selected to address concerns about the potential health impacts of more blueish lights.

In addition, energy audits of all major municipally-owned buildings and a green fleet study are planned for the next six months and will form the basis for a new Corporate Climate Action Plan.

A renewal of the Community Climate Action Plan will also take place in the coming months.

Residents and businesses interested in participating in the planning process are asked to email climate.action@summerland.ca or call 250-404-4068 to be added to the climate action email list.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. city moves to ban all retail marijiuana sales

Just Posted

Okanagan Sun tackle Chilliwack Saturday in BCFC action

The Sun will be looking for revenge at home after Corn Huskers beat them 22-18 earlier in season

Okanagan tech industry booming, contributes over $1.6 billion to regional economy

New study shows Okanagan tech sector contributes over $1.6 billion to regional economy

Kelowna church closes and makes room for Starbright

Starbright Children’s Development Centre meeting need for space with major real estate purchase

Black Mountain / sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park starts to take shape

Student volunteers from three local schools work on trail building project

Kelowna’s Pleasure Painters to host day of art

The annual art sale will take place Oct. 20

Pavement Patty slows drivers near Rutland Elementary

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Tent city campers now allowed to stay in B.C. provincial park

Contrary to earlier reports, Ministry of Environment says there is no deadline for campers to leave Greater Victoria camp site

Bus company vies to replace Greyhound in Kamloops to Vancouver, Kelowna

Alberta-based Ebus applies to the Passenger Transportation Board to replace Greyhound

Former VP of lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the Chief Financial Officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

Summerland retrofits its streetlights

Conversion to LED streetlights expected to save more than $72,000 a year

Could cannabis help keep people in B.C. on treatment for opioid addiction?

People on opioid agonist treatment face lower risks of overdosing, BC Centre on Substance Use says

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

More spots on Ale Trail to sample a cool beer

Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kamloops make up the Triang-ale Trail featuring six craft breweries

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Most Read