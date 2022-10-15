Summerland sees low voter turnout

Nearly two-thirds of eligible voters did not cast ballots

On Oct. 15, voting was held at Summerland Secondary School. Voter turnout in Summerland was significantly lower than in past years. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Nearly two-thirds of eligible voters in Summerland did not cast ballots in the 2022 election for mayor and council.

Kendra Kinsley, chief election officer for the community, said 3,587 ballots were cast for mayor and council. This translates to 36.36 per cent of the 9,866 eligible voters in the community.

In past municipal elections, voter turnout has been significantly higher.

In the 2018 election, 4,099 ballots were cast for a 45.6 per cent turnout. In 2014, there were 4,446 voters, or 51 per cent of those eligible to vote. In 2008, the voter turnout was 47 per cent and in 2005, it was 60.6 per cent.

The voter turnout in the 2022 election is close to that in the 2011 election, when 36.1 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots. In that election, the mayor won by acclamation and there were 10 candidates for six councillor roles.

In the 2022 election, there were two mayoral candidates and 13 councillor candidates in Summerland.

