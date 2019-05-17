Summerland students to participate in $100 challenge

Rotary Club initiative has students raising money for causes

Teams of Summerland students are participating in the $100 Challenge, an initiative from the Summerland Rotary Club.

The challenge provides students with $100 to use for fundraising to benefit the charity of their choice.

Mirjana Komljenovic of the Summerland Rotary Club said there are six teams of students involved this year. She added that students from the high school approached the Summerland Rotary Club about the program for this year.

READ ALSO: Talent show benefits African orphanage

READ ALSO: Barbecue and flower sale to benefit Heart and Stroke Foundation

The initiative started earlier this month and will continue until late June.

Student causes this year include LGBTQ+, the Critteraid animal sanctuary and fundraising for a student trip to Cambodia to help build orphanages.

Some of the student projects from past years have included preparing food to help the One Person Project, a car wash to help the Summerland Music Camp and the South Okanagan Similkameen Mental Wellness Society, a barbecue to help the Heart and Stroke Foundation and an initiative to raise awareness of declining bee populations.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Just Posted

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

Gasoline removed from Kelowna’s Playa Del Sol Resort after evacuation

Kelowna’s Hazmat team responded to the Playa Del Sol Resort after reports of fuel smells

Kelowna starts annual road pavement program

The City will look to re-surface approximately 40 kms of roads

Social media enraged with string of break-ins at Big White

Several reports have been made of thefts at multiple residences

Okanagan mayors urge citizens to conserve water

Annual “Make Water Work” campaign teaches valley residents sustainable gardening

VIDEO: Grey skies for this May long weekend

A mix of sun, clouds and showers are in the forecast

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

LETTER: Medical cannabis treatment was ineffective

I used up the bottle with no indication of pain relief whatsoever

LETTER: Accident could happen at Summerland skatepark

One of the cement paths leads onto the road

Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Most Read