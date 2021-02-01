The Summerland Chamber of Commerce will recognize outstanding businesses in the community once again this year. However, the annual awards will take on a different tone than in past years. (Summerland Review file photo)

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce will recognize outstanding businesses in the community once again this year. However, the annual awards will take on a different tone than in past years. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland to hold annual excellence awards

Structure of chamber’s annual community awards will be changed for this year

Summerland’s annual business and community awards will be happening once again this year, but the details about the awards are not yet known.

Ron Kubek, president of the Summerland Chamber, said they are looking at a new model for this year’s awards, involving the community voting for the business nominees.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Summerland Chamber presents Business and Community Excellence Awards

READ ALSO: Summerland Chamber postpones business excellence awards

This model has been used in other communities and has also been used in some past years in Summerland. However, last year’s award recipients were selected by panels who held interviews with the finalists.

In the past, awards have been presented in 12 business-related categories. In addition, the Mayor’s Award of Excellence is given to a business or nonprofit organization with an ongoing commitment to the community. The awards also include the Summerland Leadership Award, the Arts and Culture Award and the Citizen of the Year Award.

Summerland has held community awards presentations since 1938.

In 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber presented the awards in a video montage format. The awards had been scheduled for early May, but the video presentation was not held until June.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skier sufferers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche
Next story
Motorists warned about snowfall on Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway. (Black Press file photo)
Motorists warned about snowfall on Coquihalla Highway

25 cm fell on the Hope to Merritt section of the Coq overnight; with snow easing up during the day

A Black Mountain Irrigation District truck on Franklyn Road in Rutland on Sunday, Jan. 31. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
‘Significant’ water main break causes localized flooding in Rutland

The Black Mountain Irrigation District issued a release, stating some homes may be out of water until later this evening

Vernon senior Rosalie Worbets (with hat) and great-grandchildren Graydon, centre, and Halle, enjoy a rickshaw ride along the Kalamalka Lake portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail. Worbets, who, at 95, donated her age in metres to the rail trail initiative and challenged other seniors to do likewise, turns 100 Friday, Feb. 5. (Worbets family photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail fan hopes to walk trail at age 100

Vernon’s Rosalie Worbets becomes a centenarian Friday, Feb. 5

A concept rendering of the proposed Promontory 2 project, located on Hewetson Court near Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park in Upper Mission. (Contributed)
Kelowna condo development proposal reaches for mountain tops

A developer has proposed a 78-unit condo development atop Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park

North Westside Fire Rescue. (File)
Two North Westside deputy fire chiefs jet off to Mexico amid pandemic

‘To have two of the most senior guys off of our force at the exact same time puts us in a risky situation out here’

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier sufferers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce will recognize outstanding businesses in the community once again this year. However, the annual awards will take on a different tone than in past years. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland to hold annual excellence awards

Structure of chamber’s annual community awards will be changed for this year

Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID benches Revelstoke Grizzlies for the season

News comes after multiple members test positive for the virus

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

Armstrong’s Miriam Hoekstra (centre), formerly of Lumby, is a mother of three kids in dire need of new kidneys. Both of hers are working at less than 10 per cent. She is hoping for a live donor. (File photo)
Okanagan woman seeking kidney donor

Armstrong’s Miriam Hoekstra, 37, mom of three, formerly of Lumby, is in dire need of a transplant

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read