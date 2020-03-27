(Stock photo)

Summerland to open call centre

Service in Penticton will provide information on COVID-19 pandemic in Summerland

The municipality of Summerland is opening a cal centre to handle inquiries related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centre is scheduled to open Monday, March 30 at noon to handle inquiries related to the impact of municipal services and programs.

It is set up within the City of Penticton’s Emergency Operation Centre in the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

READ ALSO: Summerland closes playgrounds

READ ALSO: Follow directives to slow spread of COVID-19, Summerland mayor urges

Summerland staff will be available to answer questions or to direct residents to the appropriate municipal department or personnel.

Many municipal and recreational facilities in Summerland have closed their doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To assist during these unprecedented times, we will be working alongside the City of Penticton to have district staff members answer calls from our Summerland residents,” said Anthony Haddad, Summerland’s chief administrative officer.

“The benefit of working together is that we will be able to ensure consistent communications around provincial and federal messaging, and also provide answers and direction for Summerland resident’s specific questions.”

The centre will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. The telephone number is 250-490-2510.

In addition, the municipality will communicate through the website at summerland.ca, the Facebook page at facebook.com/SummerlandBC and on Twitter at twitter.com/SummerlandBC.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Next story
Interior Health Authority to hold virtual town hall with local MLAs

Just Posted

Interior Health Authority to hold virtual town hall with local MLAs

The town hall will run from 6 to 7 p.m. online on March 27

Lake Country non-profit steps in to serve the city’s vulnerable amid COVID-19 crisis

The Lake Country Health Planning Society wants to reach the elderly

Farm Bound partners with Mamas for Mamas to support local families in need

Farm Bound has created three different boxes you can add onto your farmbound.ca delivery order for the families

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

T-Rex sends a message to Kamloops residents during COVID-19

Someone dressed up in a T-rex costume brought a smile to residents faces

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Penticton kinesiologist offers free workouts, healthy recipes during pandemic

Ashley Larson said she wanted to give back to the community the way she knew how

Vernon ‘larger than life’ businessman dies in sleep

King Cam was known for his hard work with cars and snowplows, and his prowess in hockey and golf

Summerland to open call centre

Service in Penticton will provide information on COVID-19 pandemic in Summerland

Playground closures well received in Summerland

Decision to close facilities made in attempt to slow spread of COVID-19 pandemic

Humor is some important medicine

A little humor never hurt anyone. And that was what Ed Vermette,… Continue reading

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

WATCH: Okanagan girl makes Kids Morning Show amid COVID-19 isolation

Lights, camera, isolation: 9-year-old channels Jimmy Fallon in means to entertain friends, family

Most Read