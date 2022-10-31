Summerland trail reopens after flooding damage

Centennial Trail sustained damages following floods in 2017 and 2018

The Centennial Trail, closed since flood damages in 2017 and 2018, was officially reopened on Oct. 28. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

A nature trail in Summerland which had been closed because of flooding damages is now open to the public once again.

On Oct. 27, the Centennial Trail, near Peach Orchard Road and beside Eneas Creek, was officially reopened.

The trail had been closed after it was extensively damaged during the floods of 2017 and 2018.

A 600-metre section of the 4.5 kilometre trail has been restored.

Dangerous and damaged trees in the area have been removed and crushed gravel was placed in heavily eroded sections of the trail.

This portion of the trail contains a sensitive riparian area and required approval from the province before proceeding with the repair work.

The project was paused during construction earlier this year to protect nesting birds. The work resumed in late August.

Partial funding came through the province’s Disaster Funding Assistance program.

“This is a very popular trail for both two-legged and four-legged community residents,” said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot. “District crews did an outstanding job in taking a ‘build back better’ approach to make the trail passable and safe again.”

She added that the work is part of a broader effort to restore areas along Eneas Creek in Summerland.

The costs of repairing this trail came to around $130,000. Part of the funding came from the province’s Disaster Funding Assistance program.

The Centennial Trail is not the only Summerland trail or path to sustain damages from the flooding in 2017 and 2018. Much of the trail along the lakeshore had also been damaged by the two consecutive years of flooding. That pathway was repaired in 2021.

