Summerland winery moves north to Peachland

Saxon Estate Winery lands and buildings have been sold

Saxon Estate Winery’s vineyard, land and buildings in Summerland have been sold and the owners are planning to relocate their business to Peachland.

Paul Graydon of Saxon Estate Winery said the family-run winery has been at its Lumsden Avenue location for the past 10 years. During its time the winery has held events including grape stomps and its Flamin’ Pumpkin Chunkin’ Night to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night.

Graydon said he and his wife Jayne are sad to be leaving the community, but they will continue the winery business in the Okanagan.

The four-hectare property has been sold to local buyers, he added.

