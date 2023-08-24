Summerland winery opened its doors to fire evacuees

Trailer parking and horse pens were made available at SummerGate Winery

SummerGate Winery in Summerland opened up its doors to help those affected by recent wildfires in the region. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

When wildfires resulted in evacuation alerts and evacuation orders in the Okanagan Valley, a Summerland winery offered to host people who had been displaced.

SummerGate Winery offered to reconfigure the property on Prairie Valley Road to accommodate up to 50 recreational vehicles with services. A neighbour offered the use of a bed and breakfast and a vacant in-law suite.

Gillian Stohler, winemaker at the SummerGate Winery said the winery also had three pens for horses.

During this evacuation, some of those displaced from West Kelowna stopped for food and drink at the winery, but nobody took the winery up on the offer of a place to stay.

Stohler said individuals and businesses in Summerland offered help to those who had been affected by the wildfires.

“We’re so fortunate to live in such a great place where everyone’s willing to open their doors,” she said.

