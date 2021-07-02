OAK Estate Winery in Summerland is partnering with prestige French Champagne house Veuve Clicquot to present Veuve Clicquot in the Vines on July 10. (Contributed)

OAK Estate Winery in Summerland is partnering with prestige French Champagne house Veuve Clicquot to present Veuve Clicquot in the Vines on July 10. (Contributed)

Summerland winery to hold Champagne picnic event

Winery partners with French Champagne house to hold July 10 event

A Summerland winery is partnering with a French Champaign house to present a special event in early July.

On Saturday, July 10, OAK Estate Winery in Summerland is partnering with prestige French Champagne house Veuve Clicquot to present Veuve Clicquot in the Vines.

This is the first time in Veuve Clicquot’s 216-year history that it is bringing one of its signature experiences to the grounds of another winery.

READ ALSO: From the U.K. with love: Okanagan wine, scenery receives international praise

READ ALSO: British Columbia wine industry began in 1850s

There are 25 spots for two available for each of two sessions, at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Attendees are invited to don ‘picnic chic,’ and prepare to see and be seen at one of the hottest events to hit B.C. this summer. Each couple will receive a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut (and may purchase additional beverages on site if they choose) plus a deluxe picnic basket brimming with delicious local and artisan comestibles that they will enjoy at their personal picnic spot, complete with blanket, umbrella, and ice bucket, placed in the vineyards.

DJ Joe Pound will be playing summer tunes. There is also an Instagram wall and there will be optional lawn games to play. Misters will help keep guests cool. Tickets are $299 for two people. There is also an optional shuttle running from Kelowna to the event and back.

OAK Estate was founded by lifelong friends Andrea Miller and Alysha Harker – both who have extensive event experience. Harker worked in Las Vegas producing events for the MGM Grand and is also a sommelier. The name OAK stands for ‘One of a Kind’.

It was through Harker’s connection to Veuve Clicquot that they were able to secure this first-in-another-winery event with them.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

wine

Previous story
Kamloops homes evacuated twice in one night due to lightning-sparked wildfire
Next story
Rockslide closes Highway 6 near Cherryville

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A bulldog skateboarded through the legs of 30 people, setting a world record

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

(Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)
Emergency operations centre activated as wildfires grow near Big White

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre has opened at the Salvation Army Kelowna Community Church, located at 1480 Sutherland Avenue, to help accommodate wildfire evacuees from across the province. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Emergency support services centre opens in Kelowna for wildfire evacuees