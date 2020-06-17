The Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre in Summerland is reopening, but COVID-19 precautions are now in place. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland youth centre reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Physical distancing, maximum capacity figures outlined as Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre opens

The Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre is opening its doors once again, but COVID-19 measures have been put in place.

The facility, along with others in the community, was closed earlier this year in an effort to slow the spread of the pandemic.

The reopening guidelines were released June 16.

READ ALSO: Summerland to enter 25-year lease agreement with youth centre

READ ALSO: Summerland youth centre seeks board members

The guidelines set a maximum of 50 people per event, with a two-metre physical distancing requirement in the building.

Using the COVID-19 guidelines, the gym has a capacity of 50 people, the conference room can hold 32 people, the board room has a capacity of six, the games room can hold 12 and classrooms for the Boys and Girls Club can hold up to 20.

Groups should have a list of attendees with contact information in case contact tracing is required.

Those using the facility must notify the booking agent of their use of the facility and which rooms they are using, even if they are just going in and out.

CommunityCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Affordable housing units coming to B.C. Interior
Next story
Lake Country man found dead at Spion Kop Summit

Just Posted

Peachland to celebrate Canada Day with virtual races, pop-up mini concerts

The plans will keep people safe and celebrate Canada at the same time

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Lake Country teacher’s transfer

George Elliot teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

UPDATE: Coldstream man reunited with stolen custom boat

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

Kelowna residents film epic drum cover video during COVID-19 pandemic

Josh Evans performs No Way Back by Foo Fighters, filmed by Tyler Hooper

Lake Country man found dead at Spion Kop Summit

Lake Country RCMP said investigation is now underway

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Summerland maple syrup store to reopen

Maple Roch will hold a reopening celebration on June 20

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Walmart seeks approval for truck yard on agricultural land in Shuswap

CSRD and Agricultural Land Commission will weigh in on future of Malakwa property

Column: Old-growth forests threatened, locally and provincially

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Summerland youth centre reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Physical distancing, maximum capacity figures outlined as Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre opens

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Most Read