Summerland’s February building permits worth $1.3 million

A total of 12 building permits, with a value of $1,347,000 were issued in February in Summerland, according to statistics provided by the municipality’s planning department.
The permits included two engineered buildings, worth $450,000 and one single family home, worth $330,000.
Two mobile home permits, with a value of $175,000 were issued, and one permit for a carriage home worth $250,000 was issued.
Other permits include one residential addition or access worth $75,000, one swimming pool worth $43,000, one farm or agricultural building worth $24,000, one permit for a sign and two demolition permits.
The number and value of permits issued this year is considerably lower than last February, when the municipality issued 23 permits with a value of $3,124,000.
So far this year, the municipality has issued a total of 21 permits with a total value of $3,484,000.
By comparison, in January and February of 2019, Summerland had issued 40 permits with a total value of $4,532,800.
