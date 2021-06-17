Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw will address unsightly properties as well as behaviour in public spaces, snow and ice removal and more. (Contributed)

Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw will address unsightly properties as well as behaviour in public spaces, snow and ice removal and more. (Contributed)

Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw to address unsightly properties

New bylaw replaces four existing bylaws

Four Summerland bylaws have been replaced with one new bylaw to deal with community nuisances.

On June 14, Summerland council gave first three readings to its Good Neighbour Bylaw to address unsightly properties, weed control, boulevard maintenance, snow, ice and rubbish removal and noise control. These four bylaws were all created in the 1990s.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Bylaw changes needed to address Summerland’s housing shortage

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen begins mosquito control program

Under the new bylaw, fees are imposed if a property has more than one nuisance service call in a 24-hour period, or more than three nuisance service calls in a 12-month period.

“Properties causing significant ongoing nuisances can disrupt whole neighbourhoods and negatively affect the enjoyment and peace of residents in surrounding areas,” bylaw enforcement officer Dan Maja said in a report to council.

The bylaw also includes regulations for public spaces. These include deterrents for public disorder, spitting, urinating, fighting, vandalism and littering. In addition, there are regulations limiting pandhandling.

Compliance orders may also be issued to deal with rubbish, materials graffiti and weeds on a property.

At the 2020 strategic planning process, a good neighbour bylaw was identified as a priority for the community. Other communities in B.C. have similar bylaws in place. These include Nakusp, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Surrey, Vernon and West Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Previous story
‘I was taunted and harassed’ as a youth, Supreme Court nominee Mahmud Jamal says
Next story
B.C. Liberals election defeat post-mortem document says vote not “winnable” at start

Just Posted

(Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
Kelowna Cabs reaches tentative agreement with dispatchers union

The tentative agreement could help end the dispute between the taxi company and the dispatchers

Lake Country house fire. Amandalina Letterio/ Capital News
Large structure fire in Lake Country

Fire crews are responding to 10839 Hallam Drive

Festivals Kelowna president Richard Groves and executive director Renata Mills wrap themselves in the flag during the announcement of preparations for the 2018 Canada Day festival. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
Festivals Kelowna cancels Canada Day celebrations for second year in a row

The group cited logistic issues in their announcement

Central Okanagan Public Schools is assisting with the distribution of a donation of $500 to every Grade 12 graduating student in the school district. (File photo)
Central Okanagan Grade 12 grads get $500 surprise

Anonymous donor gifts $500 to every Grade 12 student

A vehicle was fully engulfed in flames before around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Kerry Hutter - contributed)
UPDATE: Kelowna man cuffed after carjacking in Vernon

Crime spree: Man robs couple at Coldstream lookout at gunpoint, sets a vehicle ablaze

Bear wanders Kelowna on June 15. (Michelle Wallace/Facebook)
Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

The bear was spotted on Baron Road Wednesday evening

Jeanette Megens
KCR: Volunteering is sharing your story

Kelowna Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

FILE – A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C. on March 12, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

BCTF says that details will be important as province works on plan for September

201 First Street West 1980s. Prior revitalization. (Photo from Revelstoke Museum and Archives)
Man who redesigned downtown Revelstoke honoured with lifetime achievement award

Robert Inwood has worked on historical projects across the province

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. records 120 new COVID-19 cases, second vaccines accelerating

Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up

The weekly COVID-19 map for June 6 to 12. (BC CDC)
South Okanagan sees only 5 new cases in last week

The Similkameen Valley went a second week without any new cases

Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw will address unsightly properties as well as behaviour in public spaces, snow and ice removal and more. (Contributed)
Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw to address unsightly properties

New bylaw replaces four existing bylaws

A heart of ribbons is seen on the fence of Highroad Academy along Chilliwack Central Road on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Orange Heart Memorial campaign launches in Vernon on National Indigenous Peoples Day

North Okanagan Friendship Center raising funds for bench, mural memorializing 215 discovered in Kamloops

Most Read