REVIEWING HISTORY George Downton displays the Okanagan Historical Society’s 2019 book that includes his article on Summerland’s water system. (Photo submitted)

Summerland’s water system and rinks featured in 2019 Okanagan Historical Society book

Annual book features two articles about Summerland’s history

The 2019 Okanagan Historical Society book includes two articles about Summerland.

Branch president George Downton and co-writer Bill Burrell examine the community’s indoor and outdoor rinks in The Rinks of Summerland.

Both authors were previously Zamboni operators.

Downtown was also a parks and maintenance worker, while Burrell was the icemaker at the Summerland Curling Club.

The article includes names of more than 60 Summerland individuals and families associated with rinks in the communities.

Downton has also written Summerland’s Water System Then and Now, tracing the history of Summerland’s water system starting with the first irrigation systems in 1885 and ending with the enhancement of Thirsk Dam in 2008.

Downtown also worked as a pipelayer and labourer for the municipality for many years.

The book is available at the Summerland Museum for $25. Of that, $18 goes to the Okanagan Historical Society, $7 goes to the Summerland branch, and the purchaser of the book becomes a member of the society.

The historical society was established in 1925 and has published an annual book (most years) since then. This is the 83rd book.

