Jill Steele along with Jack and Violet were out at Mission Creek park Family Day weekend. - Image: Matthew Abry

Sun and fun on Family Day weekend

Mainly sunny skies in the forecast though the Family Day long weekend

Kelowna was hit with beautiful bright blue skies and chilly temperatures to start the Family Day weekend.

Families gathered at the EECO Centre at Mission Creek Saturday morning for an event hosted by the Central Okanagan Regional District to kick off the weekend.

Another event underway in Kelowna is the Spring Home Show at Prospera Place.

And at the Towne Centre Mall there is plenty of fun to be had.

It was a chilly minus-11 overnight in Kelowna and the blue skies and cool temps are expected to stick around through Monday, with sunny skies and lows around minus 11 or 12 and highs ranging from minus five to six.

Related: Big White opposes Family Day move

By Tuesday temperatures are expected to rise to a low of minus five and a high of minus 2 with a chance of snow flurries forecast until next Friday.

Shanna Craig along with Grayson and Kaplin enjoy a campfire at the EECO Centre event. - Image: Matthew Abry.

